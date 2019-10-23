VRE’s new interim CEO sits on trains, wanting to chat

Rich Dalton rode a Manassas line train to work today, and it sparked an email to fellow riders telling them that he was in the front of the train and willing to talk.

“Rich Dalton will be available to answer service questions and listen to feedback during his commute. Look for him in the northernmost car or ask a conductor to point him out,” the email stated.

Dalton lives in Fredericksburg, I’m told, but decided to take a Manassas line train to VRE’s headquarters in Alexandria.

Dalton was named interim CEO last week after the abrupt resignation of Doug Allen, who led the state’s only commuter railroad since 2012.

While railroad’s Operations Board searches for a permanent replacement for Allen, Dalton has encouraged other members of VRE’s executive staff to ride rains on both of the system’s lines — Fredericksburg and Manassas — and to engage with customers.

Everyone from VRE’s IT director to its marketing chief has participated in the listening tour.

VRE spokeswoman Karen Finucan Clarkson tells me more staff members plan to participate in these listening rides.

The rides come as on-time reliability rates have fallen over the past year.

The railroad’s daily ridership numbers are on the rebound after suffering major losses earlier this year.

Delays caused by interference with freight trains (for which VRE trains share tracks) were blamed for the loss.

Ridership has rebounded in recent months.

VRE finds itself at a critical time as state and federal officials explore rebuilding Long Bridge.