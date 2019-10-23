Expect HOV enforcement blitz Thursday, Oct. 24

On Thursday, October 24, VSP will be coordinating an HOV enforcement blitz across northern Virginia.

Drivers can expect to see an increased police presence on the 495 and 95 Express Lanes and the 66 Express Lanes.

Troopers will be on the lookout for drivers not in compliance with the HOV laws.

“ Troopers are essential to keeping the busy HOV and express lanes highway corridors in northern Virginia safe and efficient,” said Captain J. P. Koushel, Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Commander. “Whether responding to incidents, stopping dangerous drivers or citing HOV violators, we patrol the roads each and every day to make sure drivers are in compliance with Virginia law.”

In addition to law enforcement on express lanes, the 495/95/395 and 66 Express Lanes teams continue to deploy the latest technology to safely identify violators and deter drivers from evading tolls (the 395 Express Lanes open in November).

Most recently, a mobile beacon has been deployed on the 495 and 95 Express Lanes. This mobile tool can easily move to locations throughout the 495/95/395 Express Lanes network to alert VSP when an E-ZPass Flex is in HOV mode.

The 66 Express Lanes will be following suit soon with the same mobile technology.

“Northern Virginia has more than 80 miles of HOV and express lanes operating today that provide commuters with reliable travel options and encourage carpooling and transit use,” said VDOT Tolling Division Administrator David Caudill. “HOV cheating on these facilities is illegal and it can negatively impact the travel of motorists who follow the rules. That’s why we continuously work with partners and Virginia State Police to deter cheaters by developing new and efficient methods for stronger enforcement.”

495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes HOV car occupancy requirements: Three or more people, rule in effect at all times. 365 days a year, 24 hours a day

66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway HOV car occupancy requirements: Two or more people, weekdays, eastbound 5:30 to 9:30 a.m., westbound 3 to 7 p.m.