17-year-old male assaulted in juvenile detention center

On October 21 at 6:00 p.m., officers were called to investigate an assault that was reported at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) located at 14873 Dumfries Road.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 17-year-old male juvenile inmate, was in a common area within the facility when another inmate, identified as the accused, began assaulting him.

During the encounter, the victim was struck several times in the head and face. The parties were eventually separated by staff. The victim was transported to an area hospital with significant injuries.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, was charged.

Arrested on October 23: [Juvenile]