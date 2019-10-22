Sensory-friendly screening of “Superpower Dogs” Marine museum

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation will host a sensory-friendly screening of the film Superpower Dogs this Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

During this special screening, the theater will be dimly lit, the movie will be played at a lower volume, and viewers will be allowed to speak softly and move around, as needed.

Sensory-friendly screenings are widely used to make the viewing experience more enjoyable for individuals and families affected by sensory sensitivities.

Superpower Dogs is an inspiring true story that follows six remarkable working dogs from around the world while exploring their incredible abilities, the science behind those abilities and the powerful bond these K9 friends have with their human partners.

Audiences will see these real-life superheroes save lives through rescue missions, emotional support and sniffing out crime.

Additional sensory-friendly screenings will take place on November 30 and December 28 at 11:00 a.m.

Visit our website for more information.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle, VA 22172.