Published October 22, 2019 at 7:02AM | Updated October 22, 2019 at 7:22AM

Rockwood Bar and Grill to host all-you-can-eat oyster fest

Rockwood Bar and Grill Chef and owner Mike Cordero will serve oysters, chilled wine, cocktails, and beer.

Guests are invited to taste samples of the restaurant’s locally caught oysters from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Afternoon highlights include live music from local favorites the Dave Thong Band, an oyster buffet, and open bar

Rockwood’s dog-friendly patio is furnished with artificial turf and features long beer-hall style tables with outdoor games like corn hole, giant Jenga and giant Connect Four.

Rockwood’s oyster menu features raw oysters harvested from Northern Virginia.

Rockwood is serving all-you-can-eat fresh shucked oysters, grilled oysters, oyster fritters, po boy oyster sliders, oysters Rockefeller, gourmet salad, potato salad and hush puppies.

Rockwood’s Oyster Fest 2019 is open to all age groups (21+ will be given wristbands and drink tickets).

Tickets are $49 a person and can be purchased prior to the event.