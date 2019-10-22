Rockwood Bar and Grill to host all-you-can-eat oyster fest

Rockwood Bar and Grill Chef and owner Mike Cordero will serve oysters, chilled wine, cocktails, and beer.
- Guests are invited to taste samples of the restaurant’s locally caught oysters from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
- Afternoon highlights include live music from local favorites the Dave Thong Band, an oyster buffet, and open bar
- Rockwood’s dog-friendly patio is furnished with artificial turf and features long beer-hall style tables with outdoor games like corn hole, giant Jenga and giant Connect Four.
Rockwood’s oyster menu features raw oysters harvested from Northern Virginia.
- Rockwood is serving all-you-can-eat fresh shucked oysters, grilled oysters, oyster fritters, po boy oyster sliders, oysters Rockefeller, gourmet salad, potato salad and hush puppies.
- Rockwood’s Oyster Fest 2019 is open to all age groups (21+ will be given wristbands and drink tickets).
Tickets are $49 a person and can be purchased prior to the event.
- The event will be held weather permitting.
- Rockwood is located at 7505 Iron Bar Lane in Gainesville.