OmniRide to begin new service from Staffordboro commuter lot

Stafford residents will have a new commuting option starting Monday, November 4, when OmniRide begins operating two new Express bus routes from the Staffordboro Commuter Lot with service to L’Enfant Plaza and the Pentagon.

To encourage passengers to give the services a try, fares on the new Stafford routes will be free through December 31, 2019.

This is the first time in its 33-year history that OmniRide has launched bus service with an origin point outside the Prince William County area.

The two new routes received a green light today from the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), as part of the Commuter Choice program on the I-395/95 corridor.

The CTB approved a slate of 10 recommended transit and multimodal projects worth $19 million that will help improve the commute on I-395 and I-95.

Funding for the projects is being provided by Transurban, which will make an annual transit payment to the Commonwealth.

In Stafford, OmniRide Route 543 will offer four morning trips and four afternoon/evening trips serving the 14th Street corridor and L’Enfant Plaza. OmniRide Route 942 will offer four direct trips to the Pentagon in the mornings and five return trips in the afternoon/evenings.

Along with the new Stafford routes, several other OmniRide service enhancements received CTB funding approval yesterday including: