Long Bridge — region’s worst rail bottleneck — public hearing set Tuesday in D.C.

It’s arguably one of the most important transportation projects in our region — rebuilding Long Bridge.

It carries rail traffic over the Potomac River, bridging Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The new $1.9 billion bridge would serve to increase Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak capacity, potentially allowing for a one-seat VRE ride from Fredericksburg/Manassas to commuter rail stations in Maryland.

It’s the largest rail bottleneck in the region.

Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transit has pledged $250 million as as down payment for the new bridge.

Here are the details about Tuesday’s public hearing in Washington, D.C.

Open House format: 4 to 7 p.m.

Formal presentations followed by public comment: 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. (same presentation at both times)

DCRA Building, Room E200 1100 4th Street SW, Washington, DC 20024

Purpose of the Meeting

Purpose of the Meeting The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA)and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) invite the public to a public hearing for the Long Bridge Project Draft

Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), Draft Section 4(f) Evaluation, and Draft Section 106 Programmatic Agreement (PA). Publication of the DEIS is a milestone in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) processes.

Through the DEIS, DDOT and FRA provide an in-depth analysis of the Project’s potential impacts and benefits to environmental and cultural resources.

This public hearing is also part of the concurrent consultation for Section 4(f) of the United States Department of Transportation Act of 1966 and Section 106 of the NHPA. The DEIS is available on the

Directions and location details: Room E200 is located on the second floor of the DCRA building adjacent to the elevators.

Bring an ID to show at the entrance in order to access the building. Please be sure to allow an additional 15 minutes to go through security.

Getting to the Meeting: Metrorail: Waterfront Station (Green Line) Bus: Metrobus routes 74, A9, P6, and V1; Circulator Eastern Market-L’Enfant Plaza route