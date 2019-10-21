Kathryn Miller

Kathryn (Kellaher) Miller, Louisville, Colorado (10-6-2019) Previously of Englewood, FL,and Syosset, NY. Born 2-16-22. Graduate of Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing (Manhattan) and New York University (BSN). Devoted wife of the late Stephen Richard Miller. Beloved mother of Stephen Jr., Edward, Eileen and Kathleen (deceased). Loving grandparent of Stephen, Sarah, Maria and Michael. Great grandmother to Brayden, Patrick, and William. A final tear-filled and loving good-bye to the last of her generation. Funeral from Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale,VA. Visiting hours Monday October 28 7-9pm. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Angels Church 13752 Mary’s Way, Woodbridge October 29 at 12pm. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle.