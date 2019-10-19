Father accused of stabbing child, woman at Lake Ridge apartment

On October 18 at 9:33 p m., officers responded to the Dominion Middle Ridge apartments located in the 3600 block of Meandering Way in Lake Ridge to investigate a stabbing.
- When an initial officer arrived, they observed a man, later identified as the accused, carrying a child, identified as an 8-year-old girl, who was covered in blood, down the stairs of the apartment building.
- The accused was then seen putting the child on the ground where he proceeded to repeatedly strike her several times.
- The officer issued commands and quickly intervened to separate the accused from the child.
- The accused struggled with the initial officer until additional officers arrived at the location.
- The accused continued to struggle with officers as they attempted to place him in two separate cruisers.
The accused was eventually placed in a prisoner transport van.
- Officers utilized issued trauma kits to render medical aid to the child until rescue personnel arrived on the scene.
- The child was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds to her body.
- While treating the child, officers learned of a second victim inside the family’s apartment.
Officers checked the apartment and located the child’s mother, identified as a 25-year-old woman, in the kitchen area of the residence also suffering from multiple stab wounds.
- Officers again used issued trauma kits to provide immediate first aid to the woman.
- Both victims were flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries where they remained hospitalized.
The accused was determined to be the child’s father and an acquaintance of the woman.
- Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Javier Mauricio Molina, was arrested.
Arrested on October 18: [No photo available]
- Javier Mauricio MOLINA, 25, of the 3600 block of Meandering Way in Woodbridge
- Charged with 2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding
- Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable