Police to hold human traffiking training for hotel workers

Every year, millions of women, men and children are trafficked worldwide.

The Prince Willian County Police Department is offering training on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, to educate hotel and motel management and staff about human trafficking to help put a stop to this practice.

The training is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s Hylton Education Center in conference room B, 2300 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge.

The Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit and a speaker from the Blue Campaign will discuss various topics, including how to recognize signs of human trafficking, how to identify victims and how to report these to law enforcement.

The training is free, but participants must register to ensure enough materials are on hand for the training. Register, by Nov. 5, 2019.

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.