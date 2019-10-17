Peter O’Hanlon wants second term on Manassas School Board, increased teacher retention

Peter O’Hanlon is running for re-election to the Manassas City School Board. He has been on the Board since 2017. His focuses include student success and teacher retention.

Name: Peter B. O’Hanlon

Party: Independent

Town: Manassas

Running for: Manassas City School Board

Website: Facebook

Work: Retired federal auditor

Education: I have completed approximately three years of college. Additionally, I have received extensive Government Audit training.

Community Involvement: O’Hanlon has been involved throughout the Manassas community since moving here 35 years ago. During the 10 years he lived in Point of Woods, he was an active board member and co-editor of the community newsletter. During the 26 years he had children in Manassas City Schools, he was active in PTAs, a school volunteer, an active band and orchestra parent and supported the many sports his children participated in.

He is an active member of All Saints Church serving on the Parish Council and assisting with other ministries. He also volunteers his time to serve local service organizations.

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



O’Hanlon: The three major issues facing Manassas City Schools are student behavior, teacher retention, and ensuring all students graduate with knowledge, skills, and abilities to allow them to succeed in the college, trade or career of their choice.

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

O’Hanlon: We started the year sharing a video at all back to school nights stressing to parents the importance of good behavior by students. We will follow this up throughout the year by holding students accountable for their behavior. The first step in teacher retention was my proposal to ensure the compensation offered was comparable with other local jurisdictions. Next, the board hired a new superintendent and several new principals who have been charged with, among other things, making the workplace more welcoming. Also, we have worked hard to increase the diversity of our staff and attempt to hire our graduates first. And finally, as the board representative to the Career and Technical Advisory Committee, I have worked to expand the program to help ensure that not only do our students have future career and education abilities, but that they can also find that career in our community.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

O’Hanlon: A school board member has three primary responsibilities. They hire the Superintendent, who is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the schools; they set school policies (which are largely based on State and Federal regulations); and the approve the budget.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

O’Hanlon: I am currently in my third year serving as a school board member. As a parent of five who graduated from our school system, I have 26 years experience as a very involved parent. Additionally, as a retired auditor, I enjoy reviewing and analyzing the budget and the many programs going on within the schools. Being retired also allows me the flexibility to visit the schools and attend daytime programs and events that many cannot.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

O’Hanlon: Unfortunately, with our close proximity to Washington DC, national politics often overshadows all we have going on locally. The campaign itself helps improve citizen understanding of what we do. As I campaign door to door, I answer questions and talk about the position of school board member and how the schools affect everyone’s lives. My primary communication to a larger audience is through social media, where I have been sharing my answers to frequently asked questions.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

O’Hanlon: I think we all make mistakes. I have at times spoken too quickly or rushed to judgment without knowing all the facts. Over time I have become more thoughtful about my responses. This does not mean I hold back or don’t ask questions. I just try to be better informed.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

O’Hanlon: As an independent, I have the freedom to lead. Too often others are so tied to a political party, they have to follow an agenda, set by someone else. Every day, I work to ensure our school system is the best it can be for all our students. My record of improvements to our schools over the past three years is the primary reason I should be elected for three more years.