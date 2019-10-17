Published October 17, 2019 at 12:14PM | Updated February 16, 2022 at 8:38AM

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer

That’s why on Monday, October 14, 2019, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center hosted its annual Breast Cancer Awareness event at Potomac Mills.

Sentara Healthcare teamed with the shopping mall, local providers such as oncologists, gynecologists, and plastic surgeons, along with Matchbox, Harbour Grill, Costco and 7.1 WASH-FM for this fun, educational event.

As an added bonus, Sentara’s Mobile Mammography unit was onsite to provide 3-D screening mammograms.

“Mammograms save lives,” explains Deana Henry, Oncology Nurse Navigator for Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. “Mammography is the very best tool in the toolkit for early detection of breast cancer, AND early detection is our best defense against breast cancer. Unlike some other cancers, there is not much specific information we can provide to help people prevent it, other than general healthy living habits.”

Breast health doctors were on hand to answer people’s questions and discuss concerns.

Many women put off having their mammogram, worrying it may be uncomfortable.

Henry says that small amount of discomfort can mean the difference between life and death.

“Can a mammogram be uncomfortable? Sure it can, but it is not nearly as uncomfortable as the diagnostic tests and treatments that accompany advanced breast cancer,” says Henry. “Mammography technologists most often only do breast health procedures and they are experts at getting detailed images as comfortably as possible. For those who are anxious about the procedure, I encourage them to speak openly about their concerns with the mammography technologist prior to starting the examination. The technologists anticipate people are anxious and strive to make the experience as comfortable as possible.”

Sentara Comprehensive Breast Center is a highly accredited, award-winning program where our team provides more than just screenings we’re a community resource.