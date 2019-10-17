Jack Cavalier seeks re-election to Stafford County BOCS

Jack Cavalier, a retired defense department engineer and long-time resident of Stafford County, is running for re-election to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors to represent the Griffis-Widewater District. Cavalier was first elected to the Board in 1999 and has served as Chairman and Vice Chairman in the past.

Name: Jack Cavalier

Party: Republican

Town: Stafford

Running for: Stafford County Board of Supervisors – Griffis-Widewater District

Website: Facebook

Work: Retired Defense Department Engineer

Education: B.S. Engineering of Mines, West Virginia University

Community Involvement: Cavalier has served 4 terms as the Griffis-Widewater District Supervisor, Chairman 3 times, Vice-Chairman 2 times, Finance and Budget Committee, Public Safety Committee, Infrastructure Committee, Community and Economic Development Committee, Joint Schools Committee, Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Committee,Parks and Recreation Committee, Rappahannock Regional Jail Authority, Aquia Harbour Host Lions Club member, Youth Sports Coach, Aquia Harbour Board of Directors, Ebenezer United Methodist Church member, Brooke Point PTSO member and volunteer.

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Cavalier: Transportation, Education, Economic Development

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Cavalier: For transportation, the Board of Supervisors has completed a Comprehensive Road Study this year to address traffic and safety issues in Stafford County. As a result, there will be a Road Bond Referendum on the November 5 ballot to help fund secondary roads throughout the County. The roads being addressed in the Griffis-Widewater District include: Decatur Road (scheduled for 2020), Brent Point Road, Telegraph Road, Woodstock Lane, Onville Road, Barrett Heights Road, and Garrisonville Road. I also recently had VDOT install a new traffic signal at the Intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road at the Crucifix so that vehicles, including school buses, could safety turn onto Route 1 from Telegraph Road.

For education, I strongly supported and worked with the Stafford Education Association (I am endorsed by the SEA) on the 5% raise for teachers, as well as all School and County employees this year. I will continue to support pay increases to get Stafford County above the national average for teacher pay. I also worked with the Sheriff to start the School Safety Task Force to place deputies in Elementary Schools for the first time. The pilot program, which included Moncure Elementary School, has been well received and I plan to expand the program to cover all schools. We already have deputies in all of our high schools and middle schools There is also a need to build a new high school and a new elementary school, which I support.

For economic development, I want to continue to attract more high tech jobs to Stafford County, with a focus on the defense industry to add to the over 44,000 jobs currently in Stafford. I want to continue to expand the Quantico Corporate Center, to include making it a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence. I am also working to bring in Data Centers. I am working now to bring broadband into rural areas of the County that are underserved or unserved presently. A grant to bring high speed internet to Widewater has been submitted.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Cavalier: First and foremost, constituent service is the most important aspect of the office of Board of Supervisors. I have helped countless citizens with a variety of issues over the years. I personally visit areas where concerns are raised and work with county, state, and federal agencies to solve problems for residents. I am also continually out in the district and county, going to events and functions, all the time meeting with and listening to concerns, following up to ensure everything that can be done is done. Having been a Stafford County resident for 35 years gives me great insight into issues. My experience provides me with an excellent knowledge base of the county and the region.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Cavalier: I have served 16 years on the Board of Supervisors, serving on many county and regional committees, many noted above. My many years of public service is an asset that cannot be understated. I know far more after these years of service than when I first started. The network I have helps me help my constituents. My connections to the right people at the right agencies solve problems faster.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Cavalier: People are very busy in this area. No one knows every issue, but it is my job to know as much as possible. I interact with citizens of many issues, both learning from them and helping to educate them when I can. Those interactions provide a basis for my decisions on issues. I go to many HOA, community meetings and events, and school functions to get a better perspective on what people want. The process of communication is a continual one.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Cavalier: Everyone makes mistakes. All you can ever do is learn from them.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Cavalier: I am the most qualified person for the position. 35 years in Stafford County, raising a family here, and many years as a public servant, has given me the knowledge, insight, and perceptive necessary to be a fair and effective Supervisor.