D.J. Jordan seeks to represent 31st district, says traffic congestion an issue

Darrell H. Jordan — or D.J. Jordan — a public relations executive with experience as a Capitol Hill staffer, is running for the House of Delegates, to represent District 31.

Democrat Elizabeth Guzman currently holds the seat.

Name: Darrell H. “DJ” Jordan

Party: Republican

Town: Woodbridge

Running for: House of Delegates, District 31

Website: VoteDJ.com, Facebook, Twitter

Work: Public Relations Executive

Education: Liberty University, Bachelors, Broadcast Journalism

The Johns Hopkins University, Masters, Public Management

Community Involvement: In 2017, Darrell completed a four-year term on the Virginia State Board of Social Services, which oversees the foster care system and welfare programs in Virginia. During the last year of the four-year term, he was unanimously voted to serve as its Chairman.

Darrell currently serves with the Prince William County Fatherhood Initiative, and as an Alternate Commissioner on the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), a transit agency that runs the OmniRide bus system. Over the last several years, he has been an assistant coach with the American Pride Youth Football League (APYFL), and he was a TV broadcast commentator for college football games. He is also a member of the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, a national justice reform organization, and serves on the Board of Directors for Virginia’s Kids Belong, a nonprofit that helps foster children.

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Jordan: 1. Traffic congestion

2. Education

3. Healthcare

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Jordan: In regards to transportation, we should be forward-thinking and comprehensive in how we address our traffic congestion. We must move beyond partisan finger-pointing and work together on solutions that involve enhanced bus transit, rail, road construction, more tele-working options, and even the relocation of federal offices.

For education, Virginia must ensure that taxpayer money is spent on the classroom and paying our hardworking teachers, and less on bureaucracy.

In regards to healthcare, we need reforms that improve physician and facility connectivity, streamlines care delivery, incentivizes wellness and prevention, and reforms drug pricing regulations. Virginia should also be at the forefront of breakthrough research and innovation to find cures for disease and illness.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Jordan: The job description of this office is to represent the people of the 31st District in the state legislature in Richmond, Virginia. This position makes state laws that improve the lives of Prince William and Fauquier Counties.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Jordan: I have years of experience in the U.S. Congress as a Capitol Hill staffer. I can use my experience in the federal legislature to interpret and advocate for policy in the state legislature. My experience with the Virginia State Board of Social Services, foster care, and the PRTC Bus Transit system is also valuable experience to bring to the state legislature.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Jordan: I will regularly send information to constituents, and I will share my contact information with the citizens.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Jordan: I have definitely made many mistakes in my life. They have humbled me, and made me have more understanding and compassionate for people.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Jordan: Potomac Local readers should vote for me to represent them in the state legislature because I will focus on local problems, like traffic congestion. I want to serve in this role and concentrate on this position, not to use it as a stepping stone to higher office.