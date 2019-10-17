I-95 E-ZPass lanes reversal schedule to be adjusted ahead of new 395 lanes

The 95 Express Lanes reversal schedule will be adjusted this weekend due to testing for the 395 Express Lanes which will open in November.

Due to the nature of the testing activities, the schedule for Saturday’s morning reversals may shift, so estimated times are not provided.

Drivers traveling on Saturday morning should review on-road signs that indicate whether the 95 Express Lanes are open or closed and should never attempt to enter the Lanes if an access point is closed.

Friday

Southbound Lanes close around 11 p.m.

Saturday

Remain closed until early morning

Open northbound for a period of about 3 hours in the early morning

Close for reversal

Open southbound beginning mid-morning until 2 p.m. (regular closure time)

Close for reversal (per regular schedule)

Open northbound around 4 p.m. and remain northbound throughout the weekend (regular schedule)

Sunday

Northbound all day (regular schedule)

The 395 HOV lanes will remain closed throughout the weekend for testing activities. Test messages will be visible on select dynamic message signs along the I-395 corridor.