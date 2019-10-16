What we’re watching ahead of Friday’s VRE meeting

Authorization to Execute a Contract for Benchmark Road Slope Stabilization | Agenda Item 8-A
- Because significant portions of the railroad embankment adjacent to the Hamilton-to-Crossroads Third Track Project were washed out following a storm earlier in the year, the embankment slope must be repaired and stabilized.
- The VRE Operations Board is asked to authorize the CEO to execute a contract with Terra Site Constructors, LLC for repairs in the amount of $364,625, plus a 20 percent contingency of $72,925, for a total amount not to exceed $437,550.
Authorization to Extend the Lease Agreement for Parking at the Broad Run Station | Agenda Item 8-B
- The Operations Board will consider extending a lease agreement with the City of Manassas for a parcel of land adjacent to the VRE Broad Run station platform for parking in the amount of $21,119 for 12 months.
- The lease extension will give VRE additional time to work with the City of Manassas on property acquisition for its Broad Run expansion project.
Resolution of Support for Prince William County’s North Woodbridge Mobility Improvements | Agenda Item 8-C
- The Operations Board is asked to support Prince William County’s funding application to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for a project that would improve and expand vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle circulation and access near VRE’s Woodbridge station.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at OmniRide headquarters, at 14700 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.