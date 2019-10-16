Student employee brandishes gun at George Mason

It happened inside the university’s Fairfax Campus today at 4:15 a.m.
George Mason University police tell us: The unidentified suspect, a dining services employee, brandished a gun and threatened a co-worker during a dispute at the university’s Fairfax Campus.
- The suspect left campus and was arrested upon his return.
- Police were called to search for the suspect but didn’t find him.
- They credited a “quick-thinking” bus driver for aiding in his arrest.
- The suspect is jailed in Fairfax County with charges pending.
On edge: The university’s police department says a text alert was sent to its subscribers notyfhing them of the incident but adds that some reported not receiving an alert notifying them of the incident.
- The university says it’s looking into it.
Updated at 8:30 p.m. with new info from George Mason University police | “At 6:23 a.m., Mason Police officers met the CUE bus on the Fairfax Campus and arrested the suspect without incident, recovering a .38 caliber revolver and ammunition from the suspect. Mason Police transported the suspect to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.”
- “The suspect was banned from campus and charged with brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon-firearm and probation violations. At 6:55 a.m., Mason Police gave the all clear message through Mason Alert.”
The name and age of the suspect were not released.