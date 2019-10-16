Student employee brandishes gun at George Mason

It happened inside the university’s Fairfax Campus today at 4:15 a.m.

George Mason University police tell us: The unidentified suspect, a dining services employee, brandished a gun and threatened a co-worker during a dispute at the university’s Fairfax Campus.

The suspect left campus and was arrested upon his return.

Police were called to search for the suspect but didn’t find him.

They credited a “quick-thinking” bus driver for aiding in his arrest.

The suspect is jailed in Fairfax County with charges pending.

On edge: The university’s police department says a text alert was sent to its subscribers notyfhing them of the incident but adds that some reported not receiving an alert notifying them of the incident.

The university says it’s looking into it.

Updated at 8:30 p.m. with new info from George Mason University police | “At 6:23 a.m., Mason Police officers met the CUE bus on the Fairfax Campus and arrested the suspect without incident, recovering a .38 caliber revolver and ammunition from the suspect. Mason Police transported the suspect to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.”

“The suspect was banned from campus and charged with brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon-firearm and probation violations. At 6:55 a.m., Mason Police gave the all clear message through Mason Alert.”

The name and age of the suspect were not released.