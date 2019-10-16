Stafford schools projects over budget, needed sooner

The projects in the school division’s capital improvement plan include a new high sixth school, a new elementary school, renovations for both Hartwood Elementary and Drew Middle schools.

There’s also a needed addition of early childhood education classrooms at the and a renovation of the Fine Arts wing of North Stafford High School.

Why it matters: The current CIP wishlist exceeds the county’s current level of debt affordability.

Taxes could be raised to pay for the projects, or other projects in the county — like transportation fixes — could be put on hold to find the school’s CIP.

The combined total projects exceed debt capacity by $84.4 million

There would need to be an increase in borrowing of $133 million in the first five years of the current CIP when compared to the previously adopted CIP

The request would increase repayment of the debt by $7 million in the first three years and by $11 million in five years.

What’s driving the costs: During a joint board meeting of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and the School Board regarding the CIP on Tuesday, it was revealed that many of these projects are not only running over budget but some will be needed much sooner than originally projected.

For example, a planned 18th elementary school at a cost of $41 million needed by 2023, not 2029.

Also, a planned 6th high school $129 million, would be needed in 2023 instead of 2029.

Just six months ago, Stafford County Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner said the schools would not be needed for 10 years.

When pressed by Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke, Kizner admitted to what he said at the time but cited the continued growth of the county as the main reason that time table was moved up.

Griffs-Widewater District Supervisor Jack Cavalier expressed concern about the ability of the county to be able to handle so many major projects in such a short amount of time referring to the time frame as “aggressive and unprecedented.”

This is the earliest that the two boards have ever met when discussing a CIP.

Another joint meeting of the two boards is scheduled for December 17, ahead of the two board’s respective spring budget seasons.