Laura Rudy runs for re-election as Stafford County Treasurer

Laura Rudy, a Stafford County resident and bank management professional, is running for re-election as Stafford County Treasurer. She has held the position since 2008.

Name: Laura Rudy

Party: Republican

Town: Stafford

Running for: Stafford County Treasurer

Website: rudy4treasurer.com, Facebook, Twitter

Work: Stafford County Treasurer

Education: Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business & Public Management – NVCC

Virginia School of Bank Management – UVA

Gar-Field Senior High School, Woodbridge, VA

She also holds certifications as a Master Governmental Treasurer (MGT), an Advanced Certified Public Finance Investment Manager (ACPFIM) and a Finance Professional Certification in Public Administration.

Community Involvement: Finance Council Member of the Saint William of York Catholic Church

Founding Member of the Stafford Education Foundation

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Rudy: Experience, Leadership, Results

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Rudy: FISCALLY RESPONSIBLE: I have the knowledge and experience to maintain sound internal controls, manage cash flows and ensure the collection of all local and state revenues are accounted for efficiently and accurately. I am proud of the Treasurer’s Office role in achieving the Triple-A bond rating for Stafford County, from three separate rating agencies.

TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN INITIATIVES: Through continuous analysis of identifying opportunities to implement technology solution initiatives, enhance collection productivity, improve internal processes and deliver efficient cost-effective services to the citizens continues to be my objective and priority.

SERVICE EXCELLENCE: The Treasurer’s Office provides the highest level of customer service excellence to all citizens of Stafford County. I will continue to improve payment options and services that save our citizens time and money.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Rudy: The Treasurer is the custodian of all public monies and is responsible for ensuring that all Local and State funds are collected, received, invested, safeguarded and properly disbursed. The Treasurer is a constitutional officer who reports directly to the citizens.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Rudy: As Stafford County Treasurer since 2008, I have successfully implemented several technology-driven initiatives to increase revenue collections and deliver a high level of service excellence, including the award-winning “myStafford” online payment portal. Prior to being elected as Treasurer, I had a 28-year career in Banking and Investment Management.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Rudy: The Stafford County Treasurer’s Office provides several delivery channels to communicate with our citizens, including office hours, by phone, email, live chat and through our “myStafford” portal.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Rudy: My first reaction to this question was “no, of course, I haven’t made a mistake.” A wrong decision, a wrong choice, maybe. However, as I thought on this more, I have always been of the mindset to FAIL FORWARD. I have certainly tried something new or different that didn’t go as well as planned or wasn’t the right choice to resolve an issue. I have been told on more than one occasion that everyone makes mistakes. So yes, I am not perfect, I have certainly made mistakes. While it is so much better to learn from others’ mistakes, I have had my share. The key is to learn from them.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Rudy: I have been honored to serve and provide leadership in times of change and growth to the citizens of Stafford County as their Treasurer since 2008. Under my tenure, I have improved efficiencies within the Treasurer’s Office and in other County departments and agencies. I want to continue bringing new initiatives to the Treasurer’s Office that will streamline internal processes, increase efficiencies and enhance cost-effectiveness to support and improve the citizens’ quality of life in Stafford County.