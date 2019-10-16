First Nationals Championship t-shirts arrived at 5 a.m.

An employee at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store near Manassas said the truck arrived early Wednesday, just hours after the Washington Nationals clinched the National League division title the night before.

T-shirts, and hooded sweatshirts, all stating “champions” and “World Series.”

That’s where the Nationals are headed next, to take on ether the Houston Astros or New York Yankees, depending upon which team wins the American League race.

This marks the first time in 86 years Washington will appear in a World Series.

It’s the first time the Nationals have gone since the team moved to D.C. from Montreal in 2005.

Dicks moved the Nationals gear to the front of the store, where it began selling out quickly.

There were no team jerseys on sale, as those started to sell out as the Nationals began their wildcard run in the playoffs, a sales clerk told me.

The Nats are hard to beat when they’re wearing those navy blue alternate jerseys. [The Washington Post]

If you’re looking for Redskins gear, however, they’ve still got plenty on the racks.