Coen seeks re-election to George Washington District, preserving rural space a must

Thomas Coen, a former Stafford County high school teacher, is running for re-election as George Washington District Supervisor. He is focusing on controlling development and growth in the county, preserving rural space while encouraging modern businesses to open up shop.

Name: Thomas “Tom” Coen

Party: Independent

Town: Stafford

Running for: George Washington District Supervisor

Website: Facebook

Work: Educator

Education: BS in Government from Suffolk University

Masters in Education from George Mason University

Masters in Political Science from American Military University

Community Involvement: Currently serving as George Washington District Supervisor. Served on the Planning Commission for four years, two years as Chair. Served on and chaired the Stafford County Public Schools Citizen Advisory Committee on the Capital Improvement Plan. Sings in the choir and is a member of the Presbyterian Church.

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Coen: 1. Plan for growth while preserving our rural character and protecting property rights.

2. Supporting our Public Service employees — first responders, education and government services — to stop the hemorrhaging of employees to other counties.

3. Expand and diversify our economic development, particularly 21st-century businesses.

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Coen: 1. Develop and implement plans to encourage growth in the desired areas — the Targeted Growth Areas — and continue to fund voluntary programs for land preservation.

2. Continue to implement programs to retain employees and attract new employees. We have listened to our first responders and have developed a compensation plan. This needs to be implemented.

3. Since serving on the planning commission I have worked towards attracting new, cutting-edge industries to come to Stafford. We have made progress, especially in our district. We need to be creative and continue reaching out to 21st century businesses.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Coen: First, to meet the needs of the citizens in dealing with immediate concerns and in looking into the future and planning ahead.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Coen: With my years of experience in local government — particularly in Stafford — I have knowledge of the issues, the system, and importantly the people involved. Additionally, my abilities to listen, think outside the box and bring people together help get things accomplished.

In the short time I have been on the board we have worked together on getting the Potomack Tribal Center established, the fire training class instituted into the school system, addressed growth, transportation and the hemorrhaging of employees to other counties. There is more to do.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Coen: Our citizens are very well-informed and care deeply about our county. I will continue to put forth information and gather opinions to post on my Facebook page and hold town halls on specific issues.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Coen: All people, including myself, make mistakes — whether in a vote, responding to a person, or sending an email. It is important to learn from the mistake and make better choices in the future.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Coen: The commitment to public service runs deeply in me, starting in high school. It is important that people know that their representatives care and listen to them. Equally important, they must work with others to achieve results that improve people’s lives. The great strides we have taken are a result of bringing people together. I am proud of my role in that and would be honored to have their vote.