Ashley Furniture Home Store Woodbridge robbed

On October 15, 2019, at 9:33 a.m., officers responded to the Ashley Furniture Home Store located at 14270 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.
- Employees reported to police that an unknown man entered the business, brandished a handgun, and demanded money.
- The man took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the business. Officers, including a police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, searched the area for the suspect who was not located.
- No injuries were reported.
- The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
- A black male, approximately 30 years old, 5’10”, 200lbs, muscular build. Was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys jacked over a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black shoes, and a dark colored baseball cap