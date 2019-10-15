Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley to retire

Foley has served as the Executive Director for Volunteer Prince William, the volunteer resource center for the Greater Prince William community for nearly 30 years.

Volunteer Prince William provides critical support to local government agencies, places of worship, and medical centers during weather-related emergencies and other unforeseen events.

Each year, the center connects more than 35,000 volunteers to various volunteer opportunities throughout the community.

In addition to promoting volunteerism, Foley built capacity for more effective use of volunteers who are delivering service to nearly a half-million people in the region.

Foley led the volunteer organization to the acquisition of the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) Grant, which allows Volunteer Prince William to fund operations in emergency preparedness, and to recruit volunteers in times of disaster.

Through the agency’s federally-funded Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, 200 volunteers take veterans to doctors’ appointments, deliver Meals on Wheels to retired seniors, and volunteer to teach 4th-grade students to be “Safe Alone at Home,” a partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Foley’s retirement will be effective on February 15, 2020.

A comprehensive search for her replacement is underway.

“The Greater Prince William community is in debt for Mary’s contributions over the past 30 years,” said Volunteer Prince William Board of Directors President Sarah Harrover. “Hers will be tough shoes to fill, however, we are extremely confident about the future of this organization and its ability to deliver on its mission to serve.”

Volunteer Prince William serves residents in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park, Virginia.