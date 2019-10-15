Published October 15, 2019 at 10:25AM | Updated October 15, 2019 at 3:08PM

Second driver sought in Triangle fatal pedestrian crash

On October 11, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit received additional information concerning the fatal crash that occurred in the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck a second time by a second vehicle that did not stop.

The second striking vehicle is identified as a dark colored, newer model Toyota Camry that may have damage to the undercarriage.

The investigation continues as investigators seek information about the additional vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

Identified:

The deceased is identified as Zorka VESOVIC, 67, of Woodbridge.