The Town of Occoquan will host Spirits & Spirits on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Historic Occoquan.

This brand-new event features a full day of activities for everyone, including kids’ events, a costume parade, a magic show, a Haunted Maze and a Spirit Garden with all of your favorite beverages from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids Haunt the Town

The day’s events kick off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kids Haunt the Town activities, including paper mask making, pumpkin decorating, face painting, and more at 125 Mill Street.

Free admission to our Halloween maze, which remains child- and sensory-friendly until 4 p.m. at 305 Mill Street. Donations accepted.

Costume parade

At 2 p.m., costumed kids of all ages are welcome to join in the Occoquan Costume Parade! Contestants will line up at the VDOT parking lot at 121 Poplar Lane and, led by the Mayor of Occoquan, will parade through town to River Mill Park, where costume judging will commence.

Judging categories include: Cutest, Scariest, Funniest, Most Original, and Family/Group.

The best in each category wins First Prize ribbons and $25 gift certificates.

No fee.

Magic show

Kids’ events will culminate with a free magic show, featuring The Amazing Kevin, at Town Hall, 314 Mill St. beginning at 4 p.m.

No fee.

Haunted maze

From 5p.m.-10 p.m., come prepared to be scared.

This 35-foot by 40-foot Haunted Maze will have 15 themed areas with 32 “scare” zones. PG-13. 305 Mill Street. $10 admission.

Tickets available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spirits-spirits-halloween-in-occoquan-tickets-71525355263 <https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spirits-spirits-halloween-in-occoquan-tickets-71525355263>

Sprit garden

Your favorite potable spirits will be available for purchase in the garden adjacent to the Haunted Maze at 305 Mill Street. Sponsored by Patriots for Disabled Divers.

In addition to these fun activities, Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Ghost Tours will host spooky town tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Schedule of events

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Kids Haunt the Town, Riverwalk, 125 Mill Street

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Kids Halloween Maze, Patriot Scuba, 305 Mill Street

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Ghost Tours by Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Ghost Tours, Mamie Davis Park

2 p.m.: Costume Parade and Contest, 121 Poplar Lane

3 p.m.: Judging and Awards, River Mill Park

4 p.m.: The Amazing Kevin Magic Show, Town Hall, 314 Mill Street

5 p.m.-10 p.m.: Spirit Garden and Haunted Maze, Patriot Scuba, 305 Mill Street

Free on-street and public lot parking is available in town.

In addition, off-site parking with free shuttle bus service is available from the Route 123 Commuter lot at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Gordon Boulevard.

The shuttle will run from 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

This event is in part sponsored by Patriots for Disabled Divers. Since 2013, Patriots for Disabled Divers has trained more than 600 wounded military veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI, amputations and other injuries. They aim to pay 100% of the training costs and help a spouse, partner, or relative also learn to dive, and rely on donations from people like you to make this happen.