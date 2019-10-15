Muslim Association condemns CASA in Action for attack on Yesli Vega

Cell phone video posted to social media shows a woman accosting Vega at a community festival on Saturday at the Muslim Association of Virginia Community Center on Hoadly Road in Woodbridge.

Vega is a candidate for Coles District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

She’s a Prince William sheriff’s deputy and a former police officer in Alexandria and Manassas Park.

Vega was born in the U.S. and has roots in El Salvador, where her parents immigrated to the U.S.

The woman on the video who accosted Vega identified herself as being associated with CASA in Action, an organization that bills itself as the largest group of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic advocating for the rights of immigrants.

Vega told Potomac Local she was one of a mob of four people who surrounded her accosted her.

In the video, she can be heard calling Vega a racist for supporting the county’s 287g program.

In place since the George W. Bush administration, the program provides county sheriff’s deputies with federal training in how to determine the legal status of those in the custody of the jail and charged with a crime.

The woman in the video incorrectly states the 287g program allows police officers to profile Hispanics on the street, and to ask them for their legal immigration status.

The incident prompted Muslim Association of Virginia President Rafi Ahmed to issue an apology via his Facebook page.

“The Muslim Association of Virginia (MAV) condemns the actions of CASA in Action members for their inappropriate attack against MAV’s guest during family-friendly events intended to bring the community together. MAV prides itself on our community’s ability to welcome guests of all backgrounds and beliefs to our Mosque for family events. CASA in Action’s attack against Yesli Vega, a candidate for local office, reflects poorly on MAV and for that, we apologize to Mrs. Vega. These types of behaviors are not welcomed in any of our events. We welcome Yesli back to Dar al-Noor Islamic Community Center anytime. MAV is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, and cannot endorse or oppose political candidates, parties or organizations in any shape or form.”

Vega told me the incident on Saturday was disturbing and unfortunate due to the number of children who were attending the community festival where it took place.

While it’s the first time she’s been accosted by a mob on the campaign trail, she tells me it’s not the first time she’s been accused of being racist by a fellow Hispanic voter for running as a Republican.

We asked CASA in Action for comment for this story and will update this post if we get one.

It shouldn’t be confused with CASA (Court Appointed Speical Advocates) in Manassas.

Voters will head to the polls on November 5.