Leda J. Jensen, 87, of Dumfries, died October 12, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 31, 1932 in Oklahoma to the late Fred L. and Bessie C. (Smith) Sallee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Jensen, Jr.; and daughter, Claudia Swanson. Mrs. Jensen was a 45 year member of St. Franics of Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle, VA; she was an avid swimmer at the YMCA, and a horse lover. Her children grew up with horses during their entire childhood. She also created uniforms for the Garfield High School Indianettes during the 1970’s , and spent many hours in a airplane.

She is survived by her children, Frank L. Jensen, Kenneth Jensen, Karen VanGorder, and Laura Jensen; grandchildren, Nicholas, Garth, and Logan Swanson, Krista McGavern, Melody Marshall, Erik, Jon Alan, Ashley, Chancellor, Kolten, and Tanner VanGorder and Madelin-Grace Jensen; and great grandchildren, Anja, Axe, Ethan, Kaleb, Kylie, Saige-Sallee, Graydon, Mason, Weston, and Kayson.