Lake Ridge Chorale is once again selling the annual White House ornament

This year’s version is a detailed miniature helicopter honoring President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was the first president to use a military helicopter while in office.
- Although the White House Historical Association has increased their cost this year, we decided to keep our price at $20 each.
- If you would like to place an order, please respond to this email or call 703-314-8957.
Looking ahead, we will be having a restaurant fundraiser at Los Toltecos Mexican Restaurant in Lake Ridge on Thursday, November 7 from 5 pm – 9 pm.
- They hosted us last spring, and it turned out to be a fantastic evening of good food and fun! Attached is a detailed flyer for the event that you will need to print and give to your server that evening.
Save the Date: Our Christmas concert is only two months away and the Chorale is hard at work rehearsing.
- Tuesday, December 10th, 7:30 pm, Westminster at Lake Ridge
- Friday, December 13th, 8:00 pm, Saint Matthew’s Lutheran Church (note that this is a new venue for our concerts)