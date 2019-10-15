Lake Ridge Chorale is once again selling the annual White House ornament

This year’s version is a detailed miniature helicopter honoring President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was the first president to use a military helicopter while in office.

Although the White House Historical Association has increased their cost this year, we decided to keep our price at $20 each.

If you would like to place an order, please respond to this email or call 703-314-8957.

Looking ahead, we will be having a restaurant fundraiser at Los Toltecos Mexican Restaurant in Lake Ridge on Thursday, November 7 from 5 pm – 9 pm.

They hosted us last spring, and it turned out to be a fantastic evening of good food and fun! Attached is a detailed flyer for the event that you will need to print and give to your server that evening.

Save the Date: Our Christmas concert is only two months away and the Chorale is hard at work rehearsing.