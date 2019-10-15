Anderson, Angry want to improve traffic flow on Prince William Parkway

The Ruth Anderson and Victor Angry, the Occoquan and Neabsco District Supervisors on the Board of County Supervisors, respectively, ordered County Executive Christopher Martino to look at intersection improvements along the road that traverses the county.

Why it matters: Prince William Parkway is a major thoroughfare linking Interstates 95 and 66, and it’s littered with signal lights that slow and stop the flow of traffic.

“These improvements should be done in a way that keeps traffic flowing on Prince William Parkway and limits the need for drivers to use Old Bridge Road and Dale Boulevard for cut through purposes. Any recommendations should be brought forward with the update to the thoroughfare plan scheduled for next year,” said Anderson.

Anderson has spent much of her time in office since 2015 examing fixes for Old Bridge Road.

A think tank convened in 2016 identified multiple fixes between Route 123 and Chinn Center at the Prince William Parkway.

There’s a $70 million proposed project on a $355 million transportation bond referendum to add an interchange at Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway would include overpasses and aims to improve traffic flow and reduce delays.

Anderson also ordered Martino to have the county’s transportation staff work with the school division on a plan to improve the intersection of Occoquan and Old Bridge roads, to in tandem with a newly rebuilt Occoquan Elementary School.