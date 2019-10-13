Potomac Local internship open to college, high school, retired residents

Here at Potomac Local, we’re committed to making our readers and subscribers smarter about their community, faster.

We cover it like no one else — from what’s going on at city hall, why the cops were on your street last night, to the new restaurant about to open in your neighborhood.

And we’re looking to work with the next generation of online community reporters who are just as curious about their community as we were when we started Potomac Local in 2010.

Are you curious about how your community works?

Do you thrive on helping others understand the world around them?

Are you in college, high school, or retired?

Do you want to learn, and become proficient with online communication tools?

Do you have access to the web and able to work remotely?

Are you able to work alongside a mentor as well as independently?

The Potomac Local Internship may be for you.

Below, find a video of our intern Megan describing her experience working with us this past summer.