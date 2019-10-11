Woman struck, killed at Triangle crosswalk

Today at 6:53 a.m., investigators from the Prince William police Crash Investigation Unit were called to the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle, to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a 2010 Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Graham Park Raod near Kilmer Lane when the vehicle struck a pedestrian.
- The victim is a 67-year-old-woman, who was walking within the crosswalk.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
- No other injuries were reported.
The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was identified as a 16-year-old female juvenile. The investigation continues.
The deceased is identified as Zorka VESOVIC, 67, of Woodbridge