Woman struck, killed at Triangle crosswalk

Today at 6:53 a.m., investigators from the Prince William police Crash Investigation Unit were called to the 3600 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle, to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a 2010 Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Graham Park Raod near Kilmer Lane when the vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The victim is a 67-year-old-woman, who was walking within the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was identified as a 16-year-old female juvenile. The investigation continues.

The deceased is identified as Zorka VESOVIC, 67, of Woodbridge