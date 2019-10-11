Scoop: BonChon Gainesville opening delayed until end of year

BonChon will open its new Korean and American style restaurant in Gainesville.

Company officials had originally planned to open this month, but now tell Potomac Local the opening won’t happen until the end of 2019.

No specific date was given.

When the restaurant does open, manager Peter An said customers will want to try the dish most customers like the most.

“People fall in love with our double-fried Korean BBQ chicken,” said Ann. It also features Bibimbap, which is a combination of quinoa, white rice, veggies, and fried eggs.

BonChon’s also offers boneless chicken for $8.95. There’s also BonChon fried rice which comes with plain chicken, Bulgogi, seafood, and Kimchi bacon for $8.95.

A little bit of history: The founder of BonChon, Jinduk Seh, opened his first BonChon restaurant in Busan, a coastal city of South Korea in 2002.

He named BonChon “my hometown” to honor the family and foods of this culture.

The restaurant gained popularity and migrated to the U.S.

The first restaurant opened was in Fort Lee, N.J. in 2006.

BonChon has 94 locations across the U.S.

BonChon’s Gainesville location will be new location is located at 7344 Atlas Walk Way, at the Virginia Gateway Plaza.

The restaurant also has locations in Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Woodbridge.