Tough Mudder plans a return to Prince William following controversy

Leaders on Tuesday were briefed on the future of Tough Mudder in Prince William County

By contrast, the Board of County Supervisors spent little time talking about the obstacle course run that, this summer, ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Tough Mudder will relocate its event from Silver Lake Regional Park, a passive public park, to nearby Camp Snyder.

The camp at 6100 Antioch Road is owned by Boy Scouts of America.

The 300-acre camp offers a place for scouts to see the forest, wetlands, and wildlife.

Prince William County plans to offer Tough Mudder a $65,000 grant to return to the county.

It’ll be paid with revenues from transient occupancy taxes, according to county parks and rec chief Seth Handler Voss.

Tough Mudder held it’s 2019 “Classic” event at Silver Lake Park on June 1 and 2.

It attracted 9,400 participants to run its 10-mile run with obstacle courses in a party-like atmosphere.

Most of whom packed hotels and restaurants, adding $15,000 to tax coffers, county officials said.

This year was supposed to mark the first of a five-year deal to host the event at Silver Lake.

But Residents who frequent, and who live nearby the park balked.

They said Tough Mudder’s fun run doesn’t fall in line with the intended nature of the park — walking, hiking, and wildlife watching.

Gainesville Supervisor Peter Candland took issue with the felling of a tree to create one of the obstacle courses.

He told Handler Voss to see Tough Mudder get a new home somewhere else.

The Tough Mudder “Virginia” event is set to take at Camp Snyder on May 30 and 31, 2020