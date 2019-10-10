Tough Mudder plans a return to Prince William following controversy

Leaders on Tuesday were briefed on the future of Tough Mudder in Prince William County
- By contrast, the Board of County Supervisors spent little time talking about the obstacle course run that, this summer, ignited a firestorm of controversy.
Tough Mudder will relocate its event from Silver Lake Regional Park, a passive public park, to nearby Camp Snyder.
- The camp at 6100 Antioch Road is owned by Boy Scouts of America.
- The 300-acre camp offers a place for scouts to see the forest, wetlands, and wildlife.
Prince William County plans to offer Tough Mudder a $65,000 grant to return to the county.
- It’ll be paid with revenues from transient occupancy taxes, according to county parks and rec chief Seth Handler Voss.
Tough Mudder held it’s 2019 “Classic” event at Silver Lake Park on June 1 and 2.
- It attracted 9,400 participants to run its 10-mile run with obstacle courses in a party-like atmosphere.
- Most of whom packed hotels and restaurants, adding $15,000 to tax coffers, county officials said.
- This year was supposed to mark the first of a five-year deal to host the event at Silver Lake.
But Residents who frequent, and who live nearby the park balked.
- They said Tough Mudder’s fun run doesn’t fall in line with the intended nature of the park — walking, hiking, and wildlife watching.
- Gainesville Supervisor Peter Candland took issue with the felling of a tree to create one of the obstacle courses.
- He told Handler Voss to see Tough Mudder get a new home somewhere else.
The Tough Mudder “Virginia” event is set to take at Camp Snyder on May 30 and 31, 2020