Prince William paper shred slated for Oct. 26

The Prince William County Solid Waste Division will hold a free document shred event for Prince William area residents on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until trucks reach capacity).

Two locations are available: Prince William County Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas and Chris Yung Elementary School, 12612 Fog Light Way in Bristow.

This service will not be available at the Balls Ford Road Yard Waste Compost Facility.

These events are open to residents only.

No business or commercial shredding will be accepted.

Residents may bring the equivalent of up to four boxes (18”x12”x15” or smaller) of paper for shredding at no charge.

Only confidential documents such as bank statements and tax returns are accepted.

Non confidential documents such as junk mail should be recycled at the curb or citizen drop-off facilities.

Paper clips (regular size) and staples do not have to be removed.

For other guidelines and restrictions visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling.