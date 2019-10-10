Did you bag a deal? Woodbridge pawn shop uses AI to spot fakes.

It’s using a new device that is supplied by a firm called Entrupy to examine designer handbags.

The firm has supplied the shop with a device that acts as a high powered microscope.

When scanned over the purse, the device sends multiple images of the item to the cloud where they are then compared to over 100,000 to 1 million authentic and fake items collected from sources around the world.

million authentic and fake items collected from sources around the world. The AI then analyzes the various materials in the bag, checking against a database to see if the item is real or not.

Entrupy says it has up to 99% certainty of authentication.

“…the prevalence of fake items is a serious problem, as fakes have gotten so good over the years and purchasing a fake item is a large risk for a store owner,” Pawn USA spokeswoman Cory Brown told Potomac Local.

If a scan determines a bag is not authentic, Brown says the shop won’t buy it.

Entrupy sought out the pawnshop, choosing to work with them because they sell a large number of handbags, said Brown.

The service is available for purchase for use by any store, with pricing as much as $1,000 per month.

More than half of Pawn USA’s 12 employees have been trained to perform the scans.

More than purses, the scans can also be performed on backpacks, wallets, small accessories.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, customers can bring in up to two bags to the store for a free evaluation.

Pawn USA normally charges $25 per scan.

The store hopes to spread the word about the new technology.

It’s located at 13979 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge.

“It is a great thing to have when you buy a purse on eBay or online and want to make sure that you bought the real thing,” said Brown. “It is a great service to have to be able to resell your bag one day and have something that certifies that the bag is, in fact, real.”