Did you bag a deal? Woodbridge pawn shop uses AI to spot fakes.

It’s using a new device that is supplied by a firm called Entrupy to examine designer handbags.
- The firm has supplied the shop with a device that acts as a high powered microscope.
- When scanned over the purse, the device sends multiple images of the item to the cloud where they are then compared to over 100,000 to 1 million authentic and fake items collected from sources around the world.
- The AI then analyzes the various materials in the bag, checking against a database to see if the item is real or not.
- Entrupy says it has up to 99% certainty of authentication.
“…the prevalence of fake items is a serious problem, as fakes have gotten so good over the years and purchasing a fake item is a large risk for a store owner,” Pawn USA spokeswoman Cory Brown told Potomac Local.
If a scan determines a bag is not authentic, Brown says the shop won’t buy it.
Entrupy sought out the pawnshop, choosing to work with them because they sell a large number of handbags, said Brown.
- The service is available for purchase for use by any store, with pricing as much as $1,000 per month.
- More than half of Pawn USA’s 12 employees have been trained to perform the scans.
- More than purses, the scans can also be performed on backpacks, wallets, small accessories.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, customers can bring in up to two bags to the store for a free evaluation.
- Pawn USA normally charges $25 per scan.
- The store hopes to spread the word about the new technology.
- It’s located at 13979 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge.
“It is a great thing to have when you buy a purse on eBay or online and want to make sure that you bought the real thing,” said Brown. “It is a great service to have to be able to resell your bag one day and have something that certifies that the bag is, in fact, real.”