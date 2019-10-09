Your family’s primary care provider is there for more than sick visits

The new school year is in full swing.

Besides those initial back to school physicals and vaccinations at the doctor’s office, local providers say it’s important to keep the lines of communication open throughout the year.

Manisha Kunwar is a Family Nurse Practitioner at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in Dumfries. She joined the team earlier this year, “I love taking care of our patients and bringing a smile back to their face,” says Ms. Kunwar. “Getting a chance to be involved in their healing process is priceless.”

Many families may not realize their primary care provider is there for more than sick visits.

These high-skilled, trained professionals can help parents navigate the sometimes tumultuous school year, dealing with everything from bullies to anxiety.

“It’s important parents listen to their children and provide an environment where they can share with you,” says Kunwar. “Ask your child to tell you about their problems, listen to them without interruption and avoid judgment so that your child can express their feelings to you. If you see any changes in your kids’ behavior, take it seriously. If you think your kid is suffering from bullying or anxiety, call your PCP. As a provider, we can help. We will screen for risk factors during a routine health visit and anytime you feel that your kids need to be seen. We’re here for you and your family.”

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