Scoggins for roads bond, not parks

Don Scoggins says he’s for the $355 million plan to borrow money to pay for new road improvements in the county.

He’s running to replace Corey Stewart (not seeking reelection)as the At-large Chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

“I favor the Mobility Bond referendum because it’ll help finance road construction which for decades been among one of Prince William County’s major transportation irritants, Centreville Road (Route 28),” Scoggins told Potomac Local.

It’s a $220 million project that could widen the road between Liberia Avenue and Fairfax County, or build a bypass — an extension of Godwin Drive in Manassas east to Fairfax County.

“Without key improvements to this significant County thoroughfare this road will continue contributing towards commuters angst driving into and outside the county, and also discourage many businesses from locating into the county and those existing from making upgrades,” he adds.

If the road bond is approved, Supervisors will have the option of borrowing the full $355 million.

Scoggins said he supports borrowing it all.

Some candidates, like Supervisor Ruth Anderson for the Occoquan District, said borrowing the full amount won’t be necessary.

But when it comes to spending $43 million on new parks and rec upgrades., that’s a non-starter.

“At this time, I can’t support the Parks Improvement Bond referendum. While these improvements will enhance our county’s quality of life in my opinion right now isn’t the time to additionally burden taxpayers with expenses necessary to service this bond debt, “he said.

Voters in Prince William County will see two bond referenda questions on the Nov. 5 ballot.