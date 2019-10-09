Road bond is an opportunity to invest in our transportation infrastructure, says Taggart

The Republican nominee for the Potomac District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors says he’ll support the combined $396 million road and park bond.

He plans to vote yes on both the park and road bonds on the ballot at his polling place on November 5.

Click the link at the bottom of this post for a full list of road and park bond projects.

Current Board Chairman At-large Corey Stewart says about $1 billion will need to be raised to pay back the bonds, should they pass.

“I would want to better understand the impacts on taxes before moving forward,” Taggart told Potomac Local.

Like other candidates, Taggart told us he didn’t like the process in which the projects for the road and parks bonds were selected.

Respective county departments presented to the Board of County Supervisors a list of road and park projects for funding.

Supervisors narrowed down the list and voted on them in June.

“The Bond projects were moved too quickly through the public involvement process,” said Taggart.

County officials held a public hearing on the bond projects at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Voters in Prince William County will see two bond referenda questions on the Nov. 5 ballot.