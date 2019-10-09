Newly widened Route 28 section to save 5 million hours of delay by 2040

That’s the result of an analysis conducted by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, which funded the 2.2-mile project, said Marty Nohe, authority chairman.

“That’s time people can spend at home with their families, not commuting,” he added.

A portion of the road was widened from two to four lanes between Fitzwater Drive and new Vint Hill Road.

The $36.5 million project includes new pedestrian paths and bridges of Kettle Run.

“I’ve already seen people out here using the new pedestrian paths, whether get excersicing or just coming to enjoy the outdoors,” said Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson.

Lawson thanked Nohe for being a “rainmaker,” funding transportation projects like this one in her district.

A ribbon-cutting held Wednesday for the improved section of the road marks the completion of phase two of a multi-phase, nearly $80 million effort to improve Route 28 west of Prince William Parkway.

Route 28 has been widened to six lanes in the area of Linton Hall and Vint Hill roads.

It’s in the process of being widened between Linton Hall Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

And Vint Hill Road was realigned to improve traffic flow.

County officials are still planning to address Route 28 congestion east of Prince William Parkway.

There’s a $220 million plan to either widen the road from four to six lanes in its existing footprint, between Liberia Avenue and the Bull Run at Fairfax County.

Or they could choose to build a bypass, extending Godwin Drive near Novant/UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center to Bull Run at Fairfax County.

If approved by voters on November 5, a significant portion of a $355 million road bond would go fund this improvement project.

Nohe, who also serves on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, said this would be his last ribbon cutting as NVTA Chairman, as he is leading the Board at the end of the year.