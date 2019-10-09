Lateef supports bonds, but says they don’t address school needs

Prince William County School Board Chairman At-large says he’ll vote the proposed $396 million road and park bonds.

“I believe the road projects will improve bussing students more efficiently and economically,” Lateef told Potomac Local.

He’s running to keep his seat in the November 5 election.

The separate Board of County Supervisors would ultimately borrow the money and manage the bond projects.

But, under a current funding agreement between the two Boards, the schools would get 57% of the estimated $1 billion raised to pay back the bonds.

There is no funding for any school projects in the parks and road bonds.

Lateef said he would have liked to see the needed $170 million needed to reduce or eliminate trailer classrooms used at county schools.

As of today, that trailer reduction plan is dead in the water.

Lateef also would have liked to see funding to modernize some of the county’s oldest high schools.

Voters in Prince William County will see two bond referenda questions on the Nov. 5 ballot.