Published October 9, 2019 at 8:48PM | Updated October 9, 2019 at 9:10PM

Central Rappahannock Regional Library to waive fines for food

During the week of October 13-19, Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) is celebrating Food for Fines.

For every non-perishable food item that customers bring to any CRRL branch (nothing expired, nothing dented), the library will deduct a dollar from the customer’s overdue fees, up to a maximum amount of $20.

One item = $1.00 applied to one customer account.

Donations may not be used to pay for lost or damaged library materials.

All donations benefit local area food banks. Contributions are welcome even if customers do not have overdue fees.

In 2018, the library collected 4,124 lbs of food through Food for Fines.