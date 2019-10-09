280 help clean Occoquan during the fall river cleanup event

”River Heros” came out on a chilly Saturday, October 5 to help the Friends of the Occoquan (FOTO) relieve the beautiful Occoquan River and Reservoir of 2.5 tons of trash.

Among the volunteers were Boy Scout Troops 1352, T1369, T1365 and T501, Girls Scout Troop 6881, Cub Scout Pack 295 and Pack 1373, and students from Woodbridge Sr. High school JROTC cadets, Coles High School NHS, Manassas Osbourn High School, Porter Traditional School of Woodbridge, Lake Ridge Middle School and Key Club students.

School and Key Club students. Companies and other groups that came out in full force were, SEV1Tech, American Water, North Face Co, Rotary Club of Bull Run and Manassas and NOVA GO with kayaks and Harry Wiggins who brought debris by truck.

Trash pulled from river and shore—128 trash bags, 82 recyclable bags, 4 car tires, 1 microwave oven, 1 air-condition unit, 5 paint buckets, 1 outdoor metal chair, 1 upholstered living room chair, 2 trash cans, 1 6ft fence, 4 Styrofoam pieces, 2 grates, 1 Coleman cooler, 3 wood boards, 8 large plastic sheets, 5 soccer balls and 2 deer and turtle carcasses.

FOTO thanks the cleanup station managers, Kimm Barry, Julie Little, Sonia Monson, Linda Murray, Helga Perrin, Alex Smith, Jackie & Renate Vanegas and the Park Managers, Lance Elzie, Mark Mermelstein, Mike Miller and our sponsors.