William Lee Hicks passed away on 10/06/2019 at the age of 90. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

He retired from Lorton Reformatory. After retiring, he started a small upholstery business with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, of 69 years, Lorraine Dessert Hicks, his brother Charles Hicks of Manassas, Virginia, sister in-law Diane Hicks of Woodbridge Virginia. His four children Theresa Peer, Francis Butcher, Barbara David, and William D Hicks. He had twelve grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and 3great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford United Methodist Church is appreciated.

Billy was born in Lorton, Virginia and spent most of his life there.

His smile, and blue eyes that would light up a room, will be missed.