Stafford nabs suspected countywide burglar

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred at several businesses in Stafford County at the end of August.
- On August 30, 2019, at 11:03 a.m., a deputy was called to the scene where a past occurred breaking and entering had occurred, at Fortune House, at 282 Deacon Road.
- There were signs of forced entry at the business.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office subsequently received several similar reports of breaking and entering incidents at businesses in the area.
- China Delight located at 300 Chatham Heights Road.
- Chatham Laundry and Car Wash at 312 Chatham Heights Road.
- Top Chef at 43 Town and Country Drive.
- Hong Kong at 1075 Garrisonville Road.
- Lin’s Gourmet Chinese at 45 Walpole Street.
During a month-long investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Eugene Blocker, 39, of Washington DC.
- He was arrested last week in Washington D.C. on unrelated charges.
- Stafford detectives have obtained warrants for breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and destruction of property.