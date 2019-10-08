Stafford nabs suspected countywide burglar

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred at several businesses in Stafford County at the end of August.

On August 30, 2019, at 11:03 a.m., a deputy was called to the scene where a past occurred breaking and entering had occurred, at Fortune House, at 282 Deacon Road.

There were signs of forced entry at the business.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office subsequently received several similar reports of breaking and entering incidents at businesses in the area.

China Delight located at 300 Chatham Heights Road.

Chatham Laundry and Car Wash at 312 Chatham Heights Road.

Top Chef at 43 Town and Country Drive.

Hong Kong at 1075 Garrisonville Road.

Lin’s Gourmet Chinese at 45 Walpole Street.

During a month-long investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Eugene Blocker, 39, of Washington DC.