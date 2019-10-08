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Stafford nabs suspected countywide burglar

By Potomac Local News

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred at several businesses in Stafford County at the end of August.

  • On August 30, 2019, at 11:03 a.m., a deputy was called to the scene where a past occurred breaking and entering had occurred, at Fortune House, at 282 Deacon Road.
  • There were signs of forced entry at the business.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office subsequently received several similar reports of breaking and entering incidents at businesses in the area.

  • China Delight located at 300 Chatham Heights Road.
  • Chatham Laundry and Car Wash at 312 Chatham Heights Road.
  • Top Chef at 43 Town and Country Drive.
  • Hong Kong at 1075 Garrisonville Road.
  • Lin’s Gourmet Chinese at 45 Walpole Street.

During a month-long investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Eugene Blocker, 39, of Washington DC.

  • He was arrested last week in Washington D.C. on unrelated charges.
  • Stafford detectives have obtained warrants for breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and destruction of property.

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