Sentara Northern Virginia treats vaping patient; Shop owners face a looming ban

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center has had one vaping case as the patient.

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

It is a rapidly progressive disease occurring in critically ill patients and had a high mortality rate.

“While there are no guidelines, steroids have been shown to help, if used early,” said Dr. Michael Reitz, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. “We did initiate steroids treatment early in this case. In addition to steroids, supportive care and very powerful IV antibiotics, along with ventilator management for ARDS, helped with this outcome.”

The Woodbridge case comes after a Southwest Virginia man died from a vaping-related illness in a Greensboro, N.C. hospital.

This is the first death related to vaping in Virginia and one of eighteen deaths nationwide.

It prompted Governor Ralph Northam to consider banning vaping and e-cigarettes. [WSLS]

Speculation over a potential ban has e-cigarette retailers in Prince William County talking.

“All this stuff is not true. People getting sick from e-liquids. It’s the THC cartridges from the black market,” said Shabir Bak, Store Manager of Smoke N Vape. “We know all this stuff, you know, people who work for vape shops. They all know this stuff.”

Those THC cartridges are used by those seeking a marijuana high.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still unsure as to what chemical exposure causes these severe lung injuries due to the fact that there is a mix of cases that involve e-cigarette products containing THC and/or nicotine.

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognized a common denominator as vitamin E acetate was found in many of the THC cartridges.

Also known as tocopheryl-acetate, the oil-based vitamin E may be good for your skin, but isn’t good for your lungs.

“The reality is these THC cartridges are the absolute lack of regulation of what’s being put in them. I’m not saying [cartridges] need to go, I’m saying they need to get regulated,” said Andrew Kosik, manager of Tobacco King of Vape. “People aren’t buying name brand flavors from stores, they’re buying the cheapest flavor they could possibly buy. When we talk about something that could be potentially harmful to your lungs, I’m not sure cheaping out is the way to go.”

Virginia is one of the many states considering a state-wide ban.

While few states, such as Massachusettes, Michigan, New York, and California have already taken the initiative.

San Fransisco, however, is the first city to ban the sale of e-cigarettes.

“We know how well prohibition goes in this country,” added Kosik. “We try to be compliant in any manner when it comes to legislation, but there are some things we would try to fight or look to find an amendable solution. I do feel more strongly though for the shops that are literally just vape stores.”

Governor Ralph Northam has already banned the use of tobacco products in schools in March.