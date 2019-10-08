Danny Funderburk will vote to approve $396 million in park and road bonds

The Gainesville District resident is also running to unseat the district’s current representative on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Peter Candland.

“Yes. It is time to move forward. We need a serious comprehensive plan to address our needs,” Funderburk told Potomac Local.

But he’s not happy with the process in which the road and park projects identified for the bond (outlined here) were carried out.

This past spring, officials in the county’s transportation and parks departments gave Supervisors a list of projects which was eventually widdled down and ultimately approved at a June meeting.

Multiple candidates we’ve spoken with on this subject said they objected to this approach.

Candland was so dissatisfied with the process, he told us the bonds are a “political ploy” to win votes.

“The decisions were not aligned to an overall strategy nor were they rated on a needs basis,” said Funderburk.

Of all the identified bond projects, Funderburk says $220 million for Route 28 is a top priority.

Officials plan to either widen Route 28 between Liberia Avenue and the Fairfax County line or build a bypass by extending Godwin Drive near the Novant/UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center in Manassas to the Fairfax line.

If voters approve the bond measures, Supervisors wouldn’t have to borrow all of the cash.

Using some of the bond money to leverage state and federal matching grants for roads is a key means of doing this, said Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson.

With money in hand and after the Board of County Supervisors goes back to rank projects in order of importance, Funderburk says it’s full-speed ahead.

“Once the board has defined its objectives and the projects aligned, I would support fully funding,” Funderburk said.

Voters in Prince William County will see two bond referenda questions on the Nov. 5 ballot.