2 reports of indecent exposure Dale City, Woodbridge

Indecent Exposure – On October 7 at 5:58 p.m., officers were called to the 14700 block of River Walk Way in Woodbridge (near Wegmans) to investigate an indecent exposure.
- A 30-year-old woman told police that after parking in the garage in the area, she saw a man standing near a dark gray vehicle.
- During the encounter, the man exposed himself to the victim.
- No physical contact was made between the two parties and no injuries were reported.
- The victim returned to her residence and contacted police.
- The man left the garage prior to police arriving.
Suspect Description: Black male, unknown age, 6’5”, 300lbs with short black curly hair Last seen wearing a black polo, black pants, and black loafers
Indecent Exposure – On October 3 at 8 a.m., officers were called to investigate an indecent exposure reported to have occurred in the area of Gemini Way and Minnieville Road in Dale City earlier that morning.
- A 76-year-old woman was walking in the above area when she saw a man exposing himself and making an obscene gesture towards her.
The victim went to a nearby business where the victim’s family and police were contacted.
- While officers were obtaining information on this encounter, the victim disclosed that she observed the same man the day prior.
- During that encounter, the victim reported that the suspect had also exposed himself to her.
- No physical contact was made either incident and no injuries were reported.
Suspect Description: Black male, teenaged, approx. 4’0” with a heavy build No clothing description reported during the latest incident
Prince William police provided the information in this post.