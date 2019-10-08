2 reports of indecent exposure Dale City, Woodbridge

Indecent Exposure – On October 7 at 5:58 p.m., officers were called to the 14700 block of River Walk Way in Woodbridge (near Wegmans) to investigate an indecent exposure.

A 30-year-old woman told police that after parking in the garage in the area, she saw a man standing near a dark gray vehicle.

During the encounter, the man exposed himself to the victim.

No physical contact was made between the two parties and no injuries were reported.

The victim returned to her residence and contacted police.

The man left the garage prior to police arriving.

Suspect Description: Black male, unknown age, 6’5”, 300lbs with short black curly hair Last seen wearing a black polo, black pants, and black loafers

Indecent Exposure – On October 3 at 8 a.m., officers were called to investigate an indecent exposure reported to have occurred in the area of Gemini Way and Minnieville Road in Dale City earlier that morning.

A 76-year-old woman was walking in the above area when she saw a man exposing himself and making an obscene gesture towards her.

The victim went to a nearby business where the victim’s family and police were contacted.

The victim went to a nearby business where the victim’s family and police were contacted. While officers were obtaining information on this encounter, the victim disclosed that she observed the same man the day prior.

During that encounter, the victim reported that the suspect had also exposed himself to her.

No physical contact was made either incident and no injuries were reported.

Suspect Description: Black male, teenaged, approx. 4’0” with a heavy build No clothing description reported during the latest incident

Prince William police provided the information in this post.