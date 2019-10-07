Ruth Anderson will vote for the park and road bonds

The sitting Occoquan District representative on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors says if the bonds pass and if she is reelected to the Board on November 5, the Board wouldn’t borrow all of the $396 million voters would approve.

That’s because she plans to use the money to leverage state/federal funds for each project.

Voters in Prince William County will see two bond referenda questions on the Nov. 5 ballot.

One will ask voters for permission for the Board of County Supervisors to borrow up to $355 million to fund new five transportation projects, including improving Route 28.

A second will ask voters for permission to borrow up to $41 million for parks and recreation improvements, to include funding new trails and turf fields.

Anderson says the process to identify which projects would be included in the bond referenda was a public one.

She adds:

The process included a public meeting.

The road projects chosen will mitigate congestion and add green space.

Of the projects listed on the bond referenda questions (in the link above), Anderson supported two additional projects that didn’t make the cut.

Rowing resources for the Oxford Boat House on the Occoquan Reservoir, which is heavily used by high school crew teams.

And an Old Bridge Road/Prince William Parkway intersection fix, where two eastbound turn lanes are needed, she said.

Anderson faces Democrat Kenny Boddye in a Nov. 5, 2019, General Election.