Raise awareness at the Autism Walk & Family Funfest

The 15th annual Autism Walk & Family Funfest will be held on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stonewall Jackson High School.

You can register online for $30, plus a $1.25 sign-up fee.

The family funfest will begin at 10 a.m. and will include a resource fair, music, moon bounce, sensory-friendly carnival, and more.

The autism walk will begin at 11 a.m. and will be one mile, which is four laps around the track.

The Autism Society of Northern Virginia (ASNV) will try to provide the requested t-shirt sizes for everyone who registers, but the exact size is not guaranteed.