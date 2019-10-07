Join us for two campaign forums Thursday

Voters in Prince William County will want to join us Thursday night for a series of candidate forums.
- First, at 7 p.m., I’ll be moderating a discussion with the candidates seeking to fill two seats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Occoquan District
Ruth Anderson (incumbent)
Kenny Boddye
Potomac District
Andrea Bailey
Doug Taggart
- Current seat holder Maureen Caddigan is not seeking reelection.
Then at 8 p.m., Mary Washington University Professor Stephen Farnsworth will host a discussion with four candidates seeking a seat in the House of Delegates in Richmond.
31st House District in Dale City, Fauquier County
Elizabeth Guzman (Incumbent)
DJ Jordan
51st House District in Prince William County
Hyla Ayala (Incumbent)
Rich Anderson
The forums will be held at the Dar-Alnoor Community Center at 5404 Hoadly Road.